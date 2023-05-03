Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has heaped praises on Indian actress Priyanka Chopra’s performance in her latest series ‘Citadel’.

Calling her a “fauji brat”, he said that she puts most of the male action heroes in the shade.

Mahindra took to Twitter, where he reacted to a promotional video of ‘Citadel’ which shows Priyanka as agent Nadia Sinh performing some action stunts.

He tweeted: “Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. Was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade.”

“Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious & adaptive & she fits that bill. You have to hand it to her: she is clearly living life on her own terms & taking on the world, one step at a time. More power to her…” he added.

Created by Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, the six-episode series will premiere the first two episodes on April 28 followed by one episode launching weekly through May 26.

The series will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and other international languages.

20230503-115203