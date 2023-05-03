ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Anand Mahindra praises ‘fauji brat’ Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Citadel’

NewsWire
0
0

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has heaped praises on Indian actress Priyanka Chopra’s performance in her latest series ‘Citadel’.

Calling her a “fauji brat”, he said that she puts most of the male action heroes in the shade.

Mahindra took to Twitter, where he reacted to a promotional video of ‘Citadel’ which shows Priyanka as agent Nadia Sinh performing some action stunts.

He tweeted: “Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. Was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade.”

“Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious & adaptive & she fits that bill. You have to hand it to her: she is clearly living life on her own terms & taking on the world, one step at a time. More power to her…” he added.

Created by Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, the six-episode series will premiere the first two episodes on April 28 followed by one episode launching weekly through May 26.

The series will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and other international languages.

20230503-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Superstar Singer’ all set to return with second season

    Parineeti Chopra: Playing Saina Nehwal was fulfilling

    Gigi Hadid visits Mumbai’s CSMT, Gateway of India on ‘unforgettable’ first...

    ‘It is a huge task to make people laugh,’ says Zakir...