Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recreated his iconic ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ split stunt for an ad but used trucks instead of bikes on which he originally performed the stunt.

Ajay’s entry in ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, his debut film which released in 1991, became very popular where he appeared standing, balancing on two moving motorcycles. Similar stunts have been repeated in a number of films such as ‘Son of Sardaar’ and ‘De De Pyaar De’.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted the video on his Twitter and wrote: “30 years ago, in his debut Bollywood film, Phool Aur Kaante, @ajaydevgn performed his original master act, the split. And now, he does it again, this time for Mahindra. Watch this space for more…”

‘Phool Aur Kaante’ also stars Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri among others. This film was remade in Telugu as ‘Varasudu’. The film is loosely based on the Malayalam film ‘Parampara’ directed by Sibi Malayil where superstar Mammootty plays a dual role.

–IANS

dc/kr