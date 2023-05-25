Following his release from jail, gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh has become active in Bihar’s political scenario and is currently on a tour of the state in an effort to woo voters, especially those from the Rajput community.

Sources said that Anand Mohan’s wife and RJD leader, Lovely Anand is expected to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Vaishali.

She was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Vaishali in 1994.

Anand Mohan is equating the combination of Rajput and Muslim voters in the state as that between Maharana Pratap and Mughal emperor Akbar.

“The Hindu words are not mentioned in holy books like the Ramayan, Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita. It is only the Kshatriyas (Rajput) that are mentioned. It is surprising that some people are connecting Maharana Pratap with Hindu. If you go into the history, his main commander was Hakeem Khan Suri. Similarly, the commander of Akbar was Man Singh,” Anand Mohan, who is currently on a visit to Muzaffarpur, said.

He also took a dig at the BJP and said that he not only believes in Lord Rama but also in Sita.

“Lord Rama is incomplete without Sita. The way the Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, we need to construct a Sita temple in Punaura Dham village in Sitamarhi district,” the gangster-turned-politician said.

Anand Mohan also said that he will organise a massive rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in November this year.

The sources said that Anand Mohan’s strategy to woo the Rajput community could be a part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s extensive plan to intrude into the core upper caste voters of the BJP.

When asked about meeting Nitish Kumar, he said he will soon call for a courtesy meeting.

