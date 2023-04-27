INDIA

The Bihar government is claiming that the release of Anand Mohan was done on the basis of good conduct in jail but he was keeping mobile phones and SIM cards in his cell.

One such incident happenned on October 23, 2021 when the Saharsa district magistrate and SP had raided the jail and recovered four mobile phones from ward number 1 where Anand Mohan was serving a life term after his conviction in the murder of G Krishnaiah.

During the raid, the police recovered one android phone of realme, one of VIVO and two Samsung GSM phones and one mobile charger from ward number 1 of Mandal jail Saharsa.

On the direction of the DM and SP, the superintendent of Mandal jail Saharsa, Suresh Chaudhary, lodged a FIR against Anand Mohan in the district’s Sadar police station.

When asked about this FIR against Anand Mohan, chief secretary Aamir Subhani said that he had no knowledge about the FIR. The release of Anand Mohan has taken place as per the law due to his overall good conduct in the jail.

