INDIA

Anant Ambani, fiance offer prayers at Tirumala temple

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala Hills on Thursday.

The couple participated in various rituals, along with darshan at the hill shrine.

On January 19, Anant got engaged to Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Anant visited the Jagannath temple in Puri, while the previous day, the Ambani scion had offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

20230126-151603

