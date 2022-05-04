Actor Anant Vidhaat who gave some memorable performances in movies like ‘Sultan’, ‘Mardaani’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has recently won many more accolades for his performance in the recently released Netflix series, ‘Mai’.

The actor’s portrayal of Prashant on the show has garnered him praises from fans and critics and this show is yet another example of the versatility that the actor is capable of.

Now, as per latest reports, Vidhaat will once again be seen in a soon-to-release project, this time playing a character which is poles apart from his character in ‘Mai’ and also for the first time, he will be taking on the lead role.

The project in question is a film titled ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ and in this movie he will play the lead role along with Divyendu Sharma.

The movie which releases on May 6 is about two engineers (Vidhaat and Sharma) who use their engineering skills to help farmers in India. An interesting trivia is that both these actors were part of the same drama society during their college days and their drama club was called ‘The Players’. Both Vidhaat and Sharma have experience in closely working with each other in the past. This, will be their first on screen Bollywood collaboration though.

Speaking about his recently released ‘Mai’, Anant Vidhaat said, “It’s been a dream run for me as a film actor so far, with Mai the whole experience was just surreal. The kind of appreciation I have got for my character Prashant is overwhelming since the character itself is the talk of the town because of its prominence.”

The actor then went on to talk about his upcoming release, ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’. He said, “Mere Desh Ki Dharti is an important film for me in many ways as it’s my first film as the main lead and a beautiful coincidence of sharing screen space with my friend (Divyendu) with whom I have aspired to be an actor since our college days, which is like a cherry on the cake. I was more than happy to play the parallel lead with Divyendu and during the shoot, we used to reminisce about our college days. it’s a film and a shoot that I will cherish for a long time.”

Watch the trailer here: