Ananya Birla to feature on largest US pop radio show

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE013

Pop star Ananya Birla will be the first Indian artiste to feature on the largest pop radio show in the US, and she considers it an honour.

“It is indeed an honour to be the first Indian artiste to feature on the largest US pop radio show and have my single played a week prior to the actual release. I’m so happy they found merit in my body of work,” said Ananya, who will be featured on the pop radio show, Sirius XM Hits 1. Her upcoming single “Let there be love” is playing on the station a week prior to its actual release.

“It feels amazing to witness your consistent efforts finally paying off and I’m grateful to the radio group for giving me this opportunity. I’m looking forward to taking India to the world and making everyone really proud,” she added.

Through her upcoming electro-pop single, Ananya has tried to give voice to the trauma of the pandemic. The single will launch on July 31. She recorded the single during lockdown at a makeshift home studio in Los Angeles.

Ananya hopes that listeners will develop their own interpretation of the song.

“I feel like we are all going through this collective trauma right now and I wanted to give a voice to that, but also showcase the sparks of hope and positivity that are being born right in the middle of this chaos,” Ananya said about the single.

