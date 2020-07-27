Ananya Birla to feature on largest US pop radio show

Pop star Ananya Birla will be the first Indian artiste to feature on the largest pop radio show in the US, and she considers it an honour.

“It is indeed an honour to be the first Indian artiste to feature on the largest US pop radio show and have my single played a week prior to the actual release. I’m so happy they found merit in my body of work,” said Ananya, who will be featured on the pop radio show, Sirius XM Hits 1. Her upcoming single “Let there be love” is playing on the station a week prior to its actual release.

“It feels amazing to witness your consistent efforts finally paying off and I’m grateful to the radio group for giving me this opportunity. I’m looking forward to taking India to the world and making everyone really proud,” she added.