Actress Ananya Panday treated her fans to a glamorous post on Thursday.

In the picture she shared on Instagram, Ananya can be seen wearing a printed crop-jacket sporting minimal make up. She left her hair open and looked absolutely radiant.

She captioned the picture as: “#PostPackUpShot with my fave dear friend @avigowariker.”

Ananya has her kitty full. Two big films coming up. She will be seen in the film “Liger” where is cast opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been directed by filmmaker Puri Jagannnadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will be released on September 9.

She will also be part of Shakun Batra’s next where she will be seen alongside actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with “Student of the Year 2” in 2019. She was also seen in the film “Pati Patni Aur Woh” after that.

–IANS

anj/ym/in