Actress Ananya Panday is a very vocal fan of Spanish heist drama ‘Money Heist’. She says she is quite similar to the character of ‘Tokyo’ in the show.

The character of Tokyo is played by actress Ursula Corbero.

“I think I’d be Tokyo because I would like to believe that I have some of her good qualities. I think we both are spontaneous. I am a little badass, and yeah, she knows what she wants,” says Ananya.

However, her favourite character is Denver in the show, which is currently in its fifth season and streaming on Netflix.

“My first favourite is Denver (Jaime Lorento Lopez) , because he’s super hot, and I love his personality and I love his laugh. I love Nairobi (Alba Florez) because I think she is so badass and a strong woman,” says Ananya.

Ananya will soon be seen in ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

–IANS

ym/kr