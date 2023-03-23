ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ananya Panday plays lead in OTT series ‘Call Me Bae’, reveals Varun Dhawan

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is set to play the lead in the upcoming streaming series ‘Call Me Bae’. Actor Varun Dhawan shared a fun video in which he introduced Ananya Panday as Bae in the upcoming series on Thursday.

In the video, Ananya can be seen channelling her inner fashionista, schooling Varun on the nuances of fashion and couture in a vibrant monologue. Cameras have started rolling for the series.

‘Call Me Bae’ follows the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae, (played by Ananya Panday), who is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal.

She is left to fend for herself, for the first time ever as she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and as she explores her true self in this journey.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers, ‘Call Me Bae’ is directed by Collin D’Cunha.

20230323-103802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘All The Old Knives’: Masterfully plotted, complex, and immersive...

    Director Karthik Kumar’s comedy film ‘Super Senior Heroes’ released on OTT

    Shabana finds ‘lovely’ Emma dreadful at dumb charades

    Ankit Anil Sharma talks about his ‘Turtle’ role, sharing screen space...