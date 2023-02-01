ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ananya Panday to headline Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller film

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is set to headline a cyber-thriller film. The yet-to-be-titled film is being directed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who is known for films like ‘Lootera’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’, and ‘AK vs. AK’.

Talking about the film, Ananya said, “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career.”

Vikramaditya Motwane, who is at the helm of affairs for the film, said, “This is a thriller with modern-day appeal and very relevant to our times. It’s going to be really interesting to see Ananya Panday in this role since it’s something she hasn’t attempted before.”

The film, which recently went on the floors, is being produced by Nikhil Dwivedi of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ fame, who was also seen in the web series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’.

Nikhil said, “When Vikram shared the script with me to produce, it was one of the most interesting materials I had laid my hands on in recent times and I decided within a few hours to participate in this. Ananya is a commendable artist and someone to watch out for in times to come. I am excited that she is in the film.”

The film will be shot in a start to finish schedule.

