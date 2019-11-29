Ananya Panday to raise funds for acid attack victims

New Delhi, Dec 4 Dec 4 (IANSlife) Actor Ananya Panday, who will soon raise funds for women and children who survived acid attacks, says that the trauma that acid attack survivors go through is unimaginable.

Through Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform Fankind, Ananya will raise funds for the NGO Hothur Foundation, which provides medical and surgical treatment of women and children acid attack survivors, and helps empower them on their road to recovery.

“My family and I have been supporters of this NGO for a long time now and I urge my fans to join in and support the cause so that together we can do our small bit to help give acid attack survivors a chance to get their lives back,” Panday said in a statement.

Her campaign with acid attack survivors is sixth in line after Fankind crowdsourced donations for farmers, animals and underprivileged students, among others since August. It goes live on December 2 on the Fankind website and gives one lucky donor the chance to meet Ananya.

–IANS

