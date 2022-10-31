Actress Ananya Panday chanelled her inner Kareena Kapoor Khan for inspiration and dressed up as Poo, the popular character from Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ for a Halloween party.

The ‘Liger’ actress shared a clip on Instagram mouthing dialogues from the iconic film, recreating scenes of Poo.

In the video, Ananya wore a pink top with a short skirt paired with a pink jacket and a fur scarf wrapped around her neck.

The ‘Liger’ actress went on to mouth dialogues like: “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni sundar lago. Not fair,” among many other dialogues.

Ananya captioned the image: “It’s my birthday today and it’s Halloween tomorrow so obviously I had to dress as my all time favourite POO! Obviously not even a patch on @kareenakapoorkhan I’m just a fan having a gala time don’t shout at me @karanjohar @spacemuffin27 @stacygomes @kajal._komal killed it.”

On the acting front, Ananya will be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl 2’.

20221031-140005