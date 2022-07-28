Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has revealed her crush on the seventh season of ‘Koffee With Karan’.

“I am the most indiscreet person on this planet,” said Ananya in the show.

However, when quizzed about her last relationship with Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan, she eloquently denied dwelling in the past.

However, Ananya did let viewers know about her newest crush, when she revealed: “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot”!

Even temptations of manifestations coming true on the Koffee With Karan couch could not coax Ananya Panday out of her shell to reveal her current love interest.

Karan finally hung up his boots, saying: “Trust me, this doll can have a ball.”

‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ airs exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

20220728-153804