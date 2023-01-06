INDIA

Anbumani Ramadoss to embark on 2-day padayatra against NLC’s bid to acquire land

NewsWire
0
0

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President and former Union Minister, Anbumani Ramadoss, will embark on a two-day padayatra from Saturday against the National Lignite Corporation’s (NLC) move to acquire 25,000 acres of agricultural land for its mining expansion programme.

The PMK leader in a statement on Friday said that he was embarking on a padayatra on January 7-8 against the NLC Company’s move to acquire 25,000 agricultural lands for mining purposes.

He said that the campaign was intended to create awareness among the people in Cuddalore district on the pitfalls of the acquisition. The padayatra will commence from Vanadhirayapuram on Saturday morning and will pass through Thenkuthu, Gangai Kondan, North Vellore, Thoppil Kuppam, Athandarkollai, Rangamadevi and end at Karivettil village on January 8 evening.

Ramadoss said that the NLC was acquiring 3,000 acres of agricultural land from nine villages for the expansion of its first mine and 10,000 acres of land from 25 villages for the expansion of its second mine and 12,125 acres of land in 26 villages for the third mine.

The former Union Health minister, who is also a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), said that the NLC company was trying to acquire the land using the support of the Cuddalore district administration.

He further said that even after acquiring 10,000 acres of agricultural land in 1987, the setting up of a second mine did not happen for the past 35 years and even then the NLC was in the process of acquiring agricultural land for farmers creating great difficulties.

He added that if 25,000 acres of land was acquired, it would affect the livelihood of 17,000 families.

20230106-180203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SpiceJet aircraft witnesses tyre burst at airport, passengers safe

    TN local body polls: Cong in fire fighting mode over rebels

    Anantnag innovator makes walnut processing easier for common people

    2 K’taka ministers set to resign, Bommai in damage control mode