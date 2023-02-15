Actress Anchal Sahu, who is currently seen essaying the role of Parineet Kakkar in the show ‘Parineeti’, recalled how tough it was to balance her studies and acting career, and how she also had to let go of her school life.

Anchal said: “I do believe that being an actor, managing everything is not an easy task because you tend to lose some or other things. Due to work commitments, I was also not able to attend my school on a regular basis, however, I tried my best to be present on important days.”

“Initially, I used to struggle to find a balance between my work and studies, but gradually, I learned to balance everything. I carry books with me on the set and study whenever I find time between the shots.”

The 17-year-old actress is known for her performance in shows such as ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ and ‘Barrister Babu’.

She further said although she has to miss certain things for her TV shows she never regrets it and is happy with whatever she achieved till now.

“I think everything happens for a reason. To be honest, I don’t regret anything in life, I do believe that fame comes at a price and for me, it was letting go of my school life,” she concluded.

