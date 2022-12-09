New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANSlife) Keep Walking has always been a call to action for advancement, a consoling word of comfort in trying times, a joyful declaration of optimism, and the best piece of guidance you’re ever likely to receive. The need to belong and to believe in oneself is more important than ever in a world that is continually reinventing itself. In the current environment, progress must be made while marching with communities and celebrating oneself.

Walkers & Co. is a platform that honours people who are motivated by self-belief, identity, and the related idea of progress for both themselves and the rest of the world. The milestones, the journey, the resiliency, the flexibility, and the learning and progress that accompany it all identify such people. The platform acknowledges those who collaborate and work with partners, co-conspirators, and ecosystems, making a start, taking action right away, and relishing being a tale in progress, whether it is in the area of creativity, inclusion and diversity, or sustainability. They are not a lone ranger.

To mark the launch of Walkers & Co., Sushant Divgikr aka Rani KoHeNur (They/She/He), Indian Drag Royalty, and Hanif Kureshi, renowned contemporary artist, came together to co-create and collaborate for a unique installation and live performative art at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai over the weekend.

Speaking about the association, Rani KoHeNur said, “I love the sense of courage and boldness that Walkers & Co. imbues in people. And that is what I brought alive with my performance too!” Adding to this, Hanif Kureshi said, “The world needs more expressions of inclusion and diversity, while realising the need for sustainability. I am honoured to find a platform that honours fresh perspectives and celebrates all those who keep walking towards progress.”

Commenting on the launch of the platform Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India said, “Inspired by Johnnie Walker, the Walkers &Co. platform is a testament to India’s increasingly diverse & creative culture, and our endeavour is to bring together and celebrate culture change makers who push boundaries to create a more meaningful community, wherever they are. And it is an ideology that we also bring to work every day. The Founders-Creators of Walkers & Co. in our team and beyond find inspiration in the philosophy of Keep Walking.”

Expressing the excitement around the introduction of Walkers & Co., Shweta Jain, Chief Business Development Officer: Luxury, Reserve & Craft – India & South Asia at Diageo, said, “Johnnie Walker’s rallying cry – Keep Walking stands for constant evolution. It has inspired generations to move forward, better the next. Walkers & Co. is a collective community platform meant to shape culture with acts, conversations and uber cool releases. By, from and for the people who constantly challenge the status quo. The platform is poised to be a powerful catalyst for collaboration and co-creation between individuals to harness and unleash the true power of the collective, and building strong, supportive communities that help the society to always move forward. We can’t wait for you all to take this journey with us!”(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

