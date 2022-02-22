ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Anchoring is more challenging than acting: Lakshay Narula

Reality TV personality Lakshay Narula feels anchoring is more challenging than acting.

“Initially I started my career with some digital ads and TV commercials and then in 2016 I joined a leading digital app as a host and started my journey as an anchor. Later I won the reality TV show, ‘Ek VJ Ke Liye’ and it changed my life. As it gave me a boost and confidence that building a brand is very important at the initial stage and I always wanted to do that as an anchor.”

He further shares that he loves to be a presenter as it is more interesting and he enjoys it.

“I was offered some television shows and other other acting projects. But I found anchoring more challenging and fun. So, I am pursuing anchoring. But I am definitely up for acting now, if there are some quirky roles which would suit my personality. As I feel that acting is more of ignoring that there’s a camera in front of you but anchoring is just the opposite you are talking to the camera,” he concludes.

