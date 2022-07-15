The Mankameshwar temple, the oldest Shiva temple in the state capital, has announced a dress code for those performing ‘Rudrabhishek’ in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

For Rudrabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum, the rules of Ujjain Mahakal temple will have to be followed.

It will be mandatory for men to wear dhoti and women to wear sari.

Mahant Divyagiri said that if the dress code is followed in every institution, then it should be the same at religious places as well.

This temple, situated on the banks of Gomti, belongs to the Ramayana period. It is believed that after leaving Mother Sita in exile, King Lakshman of Lakhanpur stayed here and worshiped Lord Shiva, which helped him get inner peace. After that, the Mankameshwar temple was established here later on.

