And now, Kerala Governor complains to President against Vijayan

With daggers already drawn and a few rounds of clashes having taken place between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the latter on Friday sent a letter to his appointing authority -the President of India – complaining of Vijayan’s violation of precedents, conventions, and protocols.

Khan complained to the President that Vijayan failed to officially inform him when he went on a European trip early last month and nor did he get in touch with him after he returned to the state after his trip.

Incidentally Vijayan is understood to have conveyed this to Khan orally, when the two met briefly at the funeral of senior CPI-M politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Hours after that, Vijayan travelled to Norway and returned after 10 days.

Khan on Thursday went hammer and tongs against Vijayan and warned that he will intervene if the Chief Minister’s Office is involved in gold smuggling, as the people of Kerala are now speaking about it, warning that his duty is to uphold the rule of law and it will be done.

