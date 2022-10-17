INDIA

Andaman’s former chief secretary suspended on charges of rape

The Government on Monday suspended senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain, accused of raping a woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with immediate effet.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that on October 16, it received a report by the Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual harassment of the 21-year-old woman. Serious allegations were levelled against Jitendra Narayan, a 1990 batch IAS officer.

The report also revealed that there was serious misconduct and misuse of official position by Jitendra Narayan, the then Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. After this, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered to take action according to the law. Thereafter, the Home Ministry suspended Jitendra Narayan with immediate effect and disciplinary action has been ordered against him.

An FIR has been filed and action in the criminal case is being taken separately by the SIT of Andaman and Nicobar Police.

The Home Ministry said that the Government is committed to ensure zero tolerance towards acts of indiscipline by its officers irrespective of their rank and status, especially with respect to incidents involving the dignity of women.

