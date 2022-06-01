SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Anderson, Broad in England’s Playing XI for first Test vs New Zealand

England’s seam-bowling stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both been included in the Playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, beginning at Lord’s on June 2.

The England side will see seamer Matthew Potts make his Test debut, as the 23-year-old becomes the 704th men’s Test capped player for the country.

New England skipper Ben Stokes will bat at No.6, with Joe Root to return to his preferred position at No.4, a move that will also likely bolster the middle-order.

With the hosts at the bottom of the nine-team World Test Championship (WTC) table, they would be looking at valuable WTC points in order be in contention for the 2023 final.

It is expected that Broad and Anderson, who were left out of the three-Test series in the Caribbean, will share the new ball, while Potts will shoulder the responsibility later on.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has left out Harry Brook, despite the batter averaging 140 for Yorkshire in Division One of the County Championship.

Ahead of the Lord’s Test, seamer Broad said that there “is an exciting feel” to the England side.

“We have only been together as a squad since Monday morning. Brendon and Stokesy have led one training session and we go again this afternoon. There is an exciting feel to the group. We went to St George’s Park last week for a couple of days and the team meal that night there was a lot of energy and a lot of focus to get going for an international summer,” said Broad, who was dropped for the three-Test away series against the West Indies before being brought back for the New Zealand games.

England Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

20220601-143600

