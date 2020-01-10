Anderson says living with her partner would ruin relationship

Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) Actress Gillian Anderson says it “would be the end” of her relationship with her partner and screenwriter Peter Morgan if they ever moved in together.

The 51-year-old told The Times she liked that “there is nothing locking us in” by living separately, adding that they don’t have to fear how they would manage the logistics should they ever split in the future, reports dailymail.co.uk.

On her relationship with Morgan, “The X-Files” star said: “If we did, that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is, it feels so special when we do come together. And when I am with my kids, I can be completely there for them. It’s exciting.

“We choose when to be together. There is nothing locking us in, nothing that brings up that fear of ‘Oh gosh, I can’t leave because what will happen to the house, how will we separate?'”

“I start to miss the person I want to be with, which is a lovely feeling. And it is so huge for me to be able to see a pair of trousers left lying on the floor at my partner’s house and to step over them and not feel it is my job to do something about it,” she added.

