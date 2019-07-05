‘Andhadhun’ heads to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) After doing stellar business in India, director Sriram Raghavan’s blockbuster hit “Andhadhun” has been selected to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, was released on October 5, 2018.

Raghavan along with Tabu will attend the 10th edition of the festival. They will also be having an elaborate conversation on cinema with the Australian audience, read a statement.

Excited about the film’s screening in Melbourne, Raghavan said: “‘Andhadhun’ has been a very exciting journey for us and now taking it to Melbourne for this special screening is another landmark. I totally look forward to interacting with Indian cinema lovers in Australia.”

The IFFM, which will host superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the chief guest, will take place from August 8 to August 17.

–IANS

sim/ksk