Andhra Pradesh has fallen a victim to the indiscreet decisions of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his Government, said former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He alleged that Chief Minister Jagan totally destroyed Polavaram project and Amaravathi with his inefficiency and vengeful attitude.

In an interaction with media persons at the TDP headquarters here, Naidu reaffirmed that after coming back to power the TDP will overcome all the challenges and will create assets for the welfare of the people.

When the entire state of Tamil Nadu got united for the sake of Jallikattu, why can’t the people of Andhra Pradesh come together for the welfare and progress of the state, he questioned.

Making it clear that the state is his top most priority, the former chief minister stated that he will certainly bring the disfigured State back on the track. Asking as to why the volunteers, appointed by the state government, are gathering personal information from the people, Chandrababu Naidu said that keeping a vigil on the public will not be tolerated.

The TDP supremo believes that the Maha Sakhthi scheme announced by his party will certainly bring in radical changes in the lifestyle of women in the state.

He said that the schemes announced at Mahanadu in the name of ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ will be taken more close to the people.

“Already, the TDP leaders are on bus yatra to take the schemes to the people and we are planning a special campaign on the women’s welfare programmes… the details of which will be announced on July 14,” he stated.

Door-to-door campaigns will be part of the programme, Chandrababu Naidu said, and explained in detail the results of each welfare scheme and how they will bring changes in the lifestyle of various sections of people.

“We are also considering what more can be done for the people,” he added.

The former chief minister felt that the people of the state have suffered more from the Jagan government’s inefficient rule than the state’s bifurcation.

“I know that I have to face certain challenges. But I am confident that I can rebuild the state which got damaged by the destructive rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Stating that he has already made it clear that the power charges can be brought down considerably by effectively utilising the solar power, Naidu said that he has formulated such plans and implemented them during his regime.

“This is the reason as to why I never revised the power charges in five years of the TDP rule,” he added.

Making it clear that the power charges will be brought down soon after the TDP is back in power, he expected revolutionary changes if the solar power is utilised in full-scale.

Observing that he has developed Hyderabad with a vision, Chandrababu Naidu said that the results are in front of everyone.

“We too should have such capital which will be a centre for investments and for creating employment. Amaravati has been conceived in that way. But with the vengeful attitude, Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely destroyed Amaravati resulting in the State sans a capital,” Naidu said.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court has adjourned the capital case to December, the TDP chief expressed doubts when the final judgement will be delivered.

Now, the situation is such that even in the remotest areas of Telangana, the cost of one acre is Rs 50 crore and in Andhra Pradesh, it is very difficult to get this amount even for 10 acres, Chandrababu Naidu said with a tone of concern.

The former chief minister felt that Jagan Reddy with his inefficient rule has totally damaged the Polavaram project which is the lifeline for the people of the state.

“Had the project been completed, even remote areas of the state would have got irrigation water and had the inter-linking of rivers also been taken up, the state would have come out of the water crisis,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

