Andhra Assembly pays homage to ex-Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former Industries, IT and Commerce Minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Apart from deciding to name the Sangam barrage in Goutham Reddy’s memory, the Assembly observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the late leader.

The 49-year-old YSRCP leader had died of a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad on February 21.

The young and dynamic politician was a trusted lieutenant of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was instrumental in attracting investments to the state.

Moving the condolence motion, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, ‘This House places on record its deep sense of sorrow at the untimely demise of former Industries, IT and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and conveys its deep sense of sympathy to the members of the bereaved family.’

The Chief Minister added that work on the Sangam barrage would be completed in six months and it will be named as Mekapati Goutham Sangam barrage.

He said he along with every member of YSRCP would stand in support of Goutham Reddy’s family.

Describing the death of Goutham Reddy as a huge personal loss to him, the ruling YSRCP and also to the state, the Chief Minister recalled that the former Minister was his friend since childhood days.

‘Goutham had a good education and studied in the United Kingdom. Though, he was not in politics when I quit the Congress due to a matter of principle, he was one of the few people who supported me along with his father Raja Mohan Reddy.’

The former Minister had served as a two-time MLA and took charge of six departments in the Cabinet which included Industries, Infrastructure and Investment, IT and Electronics, Handlooms and Textiles, Sugar Industries and Skill Development.

The Chief Minister recalled that Goutham Reddy attended the Dubai expo recently and would send daily updates of the meetings held in Dubai regarding investments.

Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered the efforts of the late YSRCP leader in helping industries like Century Plywood, Sree Cements, Sun Pharma, Aditya Birla Group, Adani group invest in the state.

He said his government on the request of Mekapati Raja Mohan Reddy would take over Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science in Udayagiri and name it after Mekapati Goutham Reddy and introduce Agriculture and Horticulture courses.

The Chief Minister added that work on the Veligonda project in Udayagiri region will be brought under Phase-1 from Phase-2 and it will be completed soon. Udayagiri Degree college will also be revamped under Nadu Nedu Phase-2.

20220308-141806