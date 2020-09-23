Andhra begins to prepare electoral rolls for 2 Teachers’ constituencies

Amaravati, Sep 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer K. Vijayanand has initiated the process of preparing electoral rolls for two independent members of Teachers’ constituencies in the state legislative council, who are set to retire on March 29, 2021.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered for de-novo preparation of electoral rolls with reference to November 1, 2020 as the qualifying date,” said Vijayanand.

January 18 has been fixed as the final day for the publication of the officially vetted and updated electoral rolls.

Ramu Surya Rao and A.S. Ramakrishna are the independent MLCs set to retire in March 2021.

“Two sitting members elected from the Teachers’ constituencies in the Legislative Council of AP are going to retire on March 29, 2021,” said Vijayanand.

Rao represents East and West Godavari districts’ Teachers’ constituency while Ramakrishna is from Krishna and Guntur districts Teachers’ constituency.

–IANS

sth/arm