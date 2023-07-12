The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved construction of 47,000 houses for the poor in Amaravati in an area which was previously earmarked for the development of state capital.

The Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to do Bhoomi Puja on July 24 for the construction of 47,000 houses for the poor in 1,366 acres of R-5 zone in the CRDA region with an expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore.

In March this year, the state government declared a new zone R-5 in Amravati to provide houses to poor people over 900 acres of land.

It is part of the land that was previously earmarked for industries, businesses and other commercial purposes in the master plan for the Amaravati capital area.

The move had angered Amaravati farmers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC), which challenged it in the High Court on the ground that this will change the status of the capital region and affect their interests.

The High Court on May 5 refused to pass interim orders on a petition challenging the government move.

Later, the Supreme Court also declined to grant stay on the High Court order.

However, the apex court also ruled that the rights of beneficiaries of house sites will be subject to the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s final judgment.

The Chief Minister had formally launched distribution of house site pattas on May 26 to the poor.

He launched the programme in the R-5 zone spread over Guntur and NTR districts.

On July 11, the Andhra Pradesh High Court referred the case relating to allotment of house sites in R-5 zone to a three-member bench. The court adjourned the hearing to July 17.

In a major decision relating to assigned lands and low-lying lands, the State Cabinet has decided to confer full rights to all original assigned land owners who have enjoyed the lands for 20 years.

In case of death of original beneficiaries, their legal heirs would get the full rights.

This will benefit 66,111 people who are in control of 63,191.84 acres of assigned lands.

Besides permitting construction of burial grounds for SCs in 1966 revenue villages, the Cabinet also decided to remove Inam lands from the prohibited list of Section 22-A benefitting 1,13,000 beneficiaries and also waive loans given to the Dalits to purchase 16,213 acres of land under Land Purchase Scheme before bifurcation of the state.

They will now enjoy full rights on those lands.

While enhancing the retirement age of professors working in educational institutions like JNTU from 62 to 65 to overcome the scarcity and of Endowment Department staff from 60 to 62, the Cabinet also gave approval for all temple Arachakas to continue in the profession as long as they can work without retirement.

Regarding the cases filed against those involved in Visakhapatnam land scam, the Cabinet has decided to order a fresh probe with regard to 18 registered cases while accepting the reports in 43 cases.

The Cabinet has also ratified the MoU signed with the US educational agency ETS for training students of 3 to 10 classes for TOEFL certification and for extension of the scheme to Intermediate students.

Besides permitting the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board to raise necessary loans to build the ports, the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 454 crore towards Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package to 10,231 Project Affected Families (PAFs) and Project Displaced Families in 22 villages under phase 2 and 3 of Gandikota Reservoir Project.

2023071238180