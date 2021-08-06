The Andhra Pradesh cabinet headed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday approved educational reforms, compensation to AgriGold scam victims, and an additional Rs 10 lakh package for the families displaced for the Polavaram project.

“The cabinet approved proposals for transforming educational infrastructure and to bring in comprehensive academic and administrative reforms,” said Information and Public Relations Minister, Perni Venkatramaiah.

The ‘Nadu Nedu’ phase 1 programme dedication to the nation and the launch of phase 2 of the programme has been scheduled on August 16.

Likewise, the cabinet has approved organising the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards function on August 13.

It also approved the shifting of Lokayukta from Hyderabad to Kurnool in view of the opinion expressed by the high court and also to notify the headquarters of Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission at the same place.

The Cabinet has also approved to clear the payment of Rs 500 crore to four lakh AgriGold victims, who had deposited less than Rs 20,000.

AgriGold scam is a Rs 7,000 crore inter-state scam in which nearly 32 lakh poor depositors from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka were duped with promises of higher returns.

According to Venkatramaiah, the cabinet has approved the setting up of Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA), consisting of Rajamahendravaram municipal corporation and Nidadavole and Kovvuru municipal bodies.

The cabinet also accorded approval to the revised DPR and administrative sanction to take up phase 1 project work for the development of a greenfield port at Machilipatnam in Krishna district.

Likewise, the cabinet approved the revised DPR and administrative sanction with a total estimated cost of Rs 4,362 for the development of Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district.

–IANS

sth/arm