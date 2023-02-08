The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for establishment of the National Law University in the state.

The university, the second of its kind in the country, will come up on a 50-acre campus at Kurnool.

At its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat here, the Cabinet approved the calendar of welfare schemes for February and March starting with YSR Kalyanamastu on February 10, besides ratifying the decisions of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) that cleared investment proposals of various companies and giving nod to fill existing vacancies in several departments.

It approved disbursal of funds to beneficiaries of welfare schemes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Deevena for students, input subsidy for farmers, YSR Law Nestam for junior lawyers, YSR Asara for women groups and EBC Nestam for women aged between 45 and 60 years in the coming months.

Information & Public Relations and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna briefed the media on the Cabinet decisions.

He said the Cabinet has also decided to establish Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board for filling up vacancies of state, zonal, and district level posts in Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department excluding the posts under the purview of APPSC and upgrade the 50-bedded Community Health Centre at Nandigama in NTR district to 100-bedded Area Hospital at a cost of Rs 34.48 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the Draft Bill for making an Act to constitute the Andhra Pradesh Para Veterinary and Allied Council as a regulatory body for registration, controlling and managing Polytechnic Institutions, imparting training to Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fishery Diploma holders besides sanctioning 105 additional posts in the Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force (APSPF).

Approval to take follow up action to provide necessary infrastructure like land and other facilities to the investors who have submitted proposals to the SIPB was also given by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet okayed the proposal for restructuring the IT division of the TTD by creating 34 new posts in different categories and also for creating 12 posts in the TTD’s Sculpture Department.

