Andhra Chief Secy shifted amid row with colleague

Amaravati, Nov 4 (IANS) In a surprise development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam was on Monday transferred amid a row over the show-cause notice issued by him to a senior official last week.

Subrahmanyam has been posted as Director General of A.P. Human Resources Development, Bapatla.

Interestingly, the transfer orders of Subrahmanyam were issued in the name of Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary (political), General Administration Department, who was issued the show-cause notice by the Chief Secretary on October 31 for including a few subjects in the recent cabinet meeting without following due procedure.

Subrahmanyam, a 1983 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was appointed chief secretary by the Election Commission of India after shunting out Anil Chandra Punetha a few days before the elections in the state in April.

After the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power, Subrahmanyam continued in the top post. His transfer came at a time when he had only five months of service left. Usually, the official holding the chief secretary’s post is not transferred, especially when he has a few months left to reach superannuation.

The show-cause notice issued to Praveen Prakash is believed to have led to Subrahmanyam’s transfer.

It was only last month that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought Praveen Prakash to head the crucial General Administration Department. He was earlier serving as the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi.

–IANS

ms/prs