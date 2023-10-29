Andhra CM announces compensation for train accident victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for next of kin of the passenger from the state killed in the train accident in Vizianagaram district

He also announced Rs 2 lakh each to the injured from the state.

For the families of the deceased from other states, he announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each while the injured will be provided an assistance of Rs 50,000 each. The Chief Minister expressed shock over the train mishap at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district and instructed the officials to carry out relief operations.

Six persons were killed and over 40 injured in the collision between two passenger trains.

Union Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnav telephoned the Chief Minister over the accident.

The Chief Minister told him that rescue teams have been sent to the accident site and Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, District Collector and the Superintendent of Police are supervising the relief and rescue operations.

He further told the Union Minister that all arrangements were made in the nearby hospitals to treat the injured. Earlier, on receiving information of the derailment of four bogies of the Rayagada bound passenger train near Vizianagaram, the Chief Minister instructed Medical and Health, Revenue, Police and other department officials to coordinate and carry out relief operations immediately.

