Andhra CM backs PM over remarks made at all-party meet

Amaravati, June 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the controversy over some remarks made by the latter at the all-party meeting on India-China standoff held on Friday.

“Concerned by the manufactured controversy surrounding the All Party Meet yesterday. This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers or find faults,” tweeted Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSR Congress Party President, who had attended the all-party meet through video conference, said the Prime Minister and other ministers gave very convincing answers.

“Nation is and should be united on this subject. Unity brings strength and division exhibits weakness,” said the Chief Minister.

A row erupted over Modi’s reported remarks that there was no Chinese presence on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The opposition slammed the Prime Minister for the statement and wondered how 20 Indian soldiers were killed if there was no transgression by China.

The government issued a statement on Saturday saying controversy was being created. It alleged attempts were being made to give mischievous interpretations to comments made by the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting.

The government said the “Prime Minister’s observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces”.

