INDIA

Andhra CM calls on Governor ahead of Cabinet revamp

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of cabinet revamp, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

He is understood to have conveyed to the Governor his plans to revamp the Cabinet.

The meeting assumed significance as it comes a day before the Cabinet meeting where the Chief Minister is likely to take resignations of all the ministers to facilitate the total revamp.

During the meeting with the Governor, the Chief Minister is also believed to have requested him to administer oath of office and secrecy to new ministers on April 11.A

It’s still not clear if Jagan Mohan Reddy will ask all the ministers to resign or only a few.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet the Governor again on April 8 to handover the resignations of the ministers and will also submit a list of the new ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet.

After receiving the approval from the Governor, new ministers will be informed about the swearing-in, expected to take place in an open area near the state Secretariat on April 11.

With two years to go for elections, the Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President has undertaken the exercise to give a new look to the Cabinet and tone up the organisation.

The YSRCP stormed to power in 2019 with a landslide majority, bagging 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had formed the Cabinet with 25 ministers.

In 2020, two of them – Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and R. Mopidevi Venkataramana – resigned after they were elected to Rajya Sabha. They were replaced by C.S. Venugopala Krishna and Seediri Appalaraju.

Including the Chief Minister, the strength of the cabinet stayed at 26, which is the maximum strength it can maintain.

However, the death of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who was holding the Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology portfolios on February 21 due to cardiac arrest, caused a vacancy.

20220406-200802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wild elephant tramples farmer to death in Coimbatore

    No prelims for recruitment to any posts except Group 1: Andhra

    Police harassing TDP cadres in temple attack case: Naidu

    Will Priyanka enter Parliament via RS?