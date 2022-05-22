Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on World Economic Forum (WEF) founder, Prof. Klaus Schwab at Davos on Sunday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) which began on Sunday.

The state government will later sign an agreement with the WEF. Through this agreement, the forum will guide the state in access to new technology, quality human resources for industries, sustainable products, worldwide distribution systems for state-made products, and data sharing and value addition to products.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will also meet Shyam Bishen, head of the department of health – WEF healthcare, and BCG global chairman Hans-Paul Barkner.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Andhra Pradesh’s pavilion at the WEF annual meeting highlighting the investment opportunities, officials said.

The pavilion with the slogan ‘People -Progress – Possibilities’ reiterates the state’s commitment for decarbonised economy and focused on investment opportunities.

A high-level delegation, led by the Chief Minister is participating in the meeting which will continue till May 26.

Reddy will also be holding discussions towards a decarbonised economy focusing on Industrialisation 4.0.

The state will showcase the strategy followed to curb Covid pandemic using Testing – Tracing- Treatment method and also the revolutionary measures taken by the government in education, health and development sectors, they said.

Andhra Pradesh will also focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment. The government intends to make room for the industrialisation of interconnectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress and the chief minister and the state delegation will take part in the extensive discussions in Davos in this regard.

