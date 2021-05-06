Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, expressed grief over the passing away of Ajit Singh, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former union minister.

Singh had served as union minister in several governments.

Son of former Prime Minister Charan Singh, Ajit Singh succumbed to covid on Thursday morning.

Recalling Ajit Singh’s services for the cause of India’s farmers, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

–IANS

pvn/skp/