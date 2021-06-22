Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited Rs 4,339 crore as financial assistance to the accounts of 23 lakh women as part of the ‘YSR Cheyutha’ scheme.

The scheme offers Rs 18,750 per annum to each of the eligible women from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Classes (BC) and minorities aged between 45 to 60 years.

In the past two years, the Andhra Pradesh government spent Rs 8,943 crore on this scheme which is aimed at enabling women to become entrepreneurs.

“The government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with multinational companies such as Amul, Allana, ITC, HUL, P&G and Reliance, and several banks to support women entrepreneurs to establish grocery stores, dairy farms and other businesses,” said Reddy.

According to official data, 78,000 women started grocery stores where goods will be supplied to them below the market rate for earning a profit of nearly Rs 10,000.

Similarly, 1.19 lakh women have opted for the dairy sector and receive an additional income of Rs 5 to Rs 15 per litre milk supplied to Amul.

Similarly, 70,000 women have shown interest in rearing sheep and goats to increase their family income.

“If any eligible beneficiary is left out of the scheme, she can apply at the village secretariat and their applications will be verified immediately, and the benefits will be provided,” said the Chief Minister.

The southern state has also started ‘YSR Cheyutha’ call centre (0866-2468899, 9392917899) to connect beneficiaries with corporates and banks.

“Nearly six lakh widows, single and differently-abled women in the prescribed age group, who are already receiving monthly social pensions, are entitled for the scheme. There are no restrictions on the utilisation of the amount where the beneficiary can use the amount as per her wish,” Reddy added.

–IANS

sth/khz/bg