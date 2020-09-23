Andhra CM discusses state’s issues with Shah

Amaravati/New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the second time during his Delhi tour and discussed issues related to the state’s development, official sources said.

The second meeting lasted 45 minutes. The two earlier met for around an hour on Tuesday evening after the Chief Minister arrived in Delhi, during which the issue of central funds was also discussed.

As per the laws enacted vis-a-vis bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the state is eligible for central funds.

Reddy told Shah that Andhra Pradesh had suffered immensely after its bifurcation — which led to the birth of Telangana state — whereas the coronavirus pandemic had proved to be a double whammy.

He told the Home Minister that the state was suffering due to lack of funds and sought central assistance to tide over the crisis. The Chief Minister also discussed the issues of women’s protection initiative Disha, and abolition of the Legislative Council.

After winding his Delhi tour by Wednesday afternoon, Reddy will fly from Delhi to Renigunta near Tirupati to participate in the Brahmostavams. He will then proceed to Tirumala temple by road.

Reddy’s visit to the renowned temple comes amid a controversy whether he will sign the faith declaration. Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam Chairman YV Subba Reddy said there was no need for Reddy to sign the declaration.

–IANS

sth/tsb