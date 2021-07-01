Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC P. Ashok Babu on Thursday demanded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately clarify about the implementation of employees’ PRC, IR and DA, including cancelling contributory pension scheme (CPS).

“Why are the employees’ leaders forgetting the significance of July 1 as it was the day on which the first pay revision commission (PRC) was announced,” questioned Babu.

He said that people in general preferred July 1 as their date of birth when there was no proper official recording of birth dates.

“Reddy promised a very good PRC along with IR (of) 27 per cent but this has not been implemented till now,” he alleged.

The TDP leader deplored the delay in implementing the 11th PRC, claiming that it should have been in force from July 1, 2018.

Babu claimed that all the employees were ecstatic when the CM announced the ‘best’ PRC but their joy was shortlived as the PRC dated July 1, 2018 has not been implemented till now.

The MLC alleged that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s (YSRCP) two-year rule completely ignored employees’ welfare.

“The Jagan Mohan Reddy regime should implement the PRC with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019 itself. This should be extended to all those employees who have retired in this period. The Chief Minister should also make an immediate statement on the payment of DA and cancellation of the CPS,” he demanded.

He said that up to over 2 lakh CPS employees across the state are keeping silent on the Chief Minister’s promise and stressed the need for the CM fulfilling his promise to regularize contract employees.

“It was by making such promises to all the employees that the YSRCP could get a massive majority in 2019. The CM was thankless as he started to take a U-turn on the promises made to the employees,” he alleged.

Asking the government to ensure that employees are able to use their health cards fully, he claimed that the current rulers were thinking that employees and their associations would not be able to do anything even if any injustice was done to them.

“YSRCP would have to pay a very heavy price if it continued to give a raw deal to the employees without recognising their services. There are 10 lakh employees and pensioners in AP,” he said.

Including employees’ and retired employees’ family members, Babu calculated that they would form a 50 lakh strong vote bank in the state, which could be enough to upset Reddy’s calculations.

“The employees vote bank would change the fate of the governments. Unfortunately, the AP CM was using the police to suppress the democratic protest rights of the employees and unemployed youth,” he claimed.

–IANS

