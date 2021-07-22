Amid warnings of incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh issued by the Met department, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday put the state on alert.

Directing the district collectors to be on alert to tackle possible flood-like situations, the Reddy said, “IMD has predicted heavy rains in various districts across the state and the district collectors should monitor the situation at the ground level and take necessary steps.”

The Chief Minister gave the direction during a video conference for the implementation of the Kapu Nestam scheme.

Meanwhile, the Met department has said that the low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood persists.

“The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height,” said a Met official.

–IANS

sth/arm