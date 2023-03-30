INDIA

Andhra CM Reddy meets Amit shah, urges release of fund for developmental projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and urged him to resolve several long-pending issues since the bifurcation of the state.

Chief Minister Reddy requested the Home Minister to immediately release a grant of Rs 10,000 crore on an ad-hoc basis to expedite Polavaram project. He added that pending issues have pushed Andhra Pradesh backwards in terms of development and revenue.

He also requested for Rs 2,020 crore to fill the scourge pits formed at the main dam site due to the washing away of the diaphragm in flash floods, said a statement on Wednesday night.

This is Reddy’s second visit to Delhi in a month. On March 17, Reddy had met with Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

During the meeting, Reddy sought the reimbursement of Rs 2,601 crore expenditure incurred on Polavaram project and accept the technical advisory committee’s revised estimates of Rs 55,548 crore, including treating the drinking water supply component as a part of it.

Shah was apprised of the financial burden of Rs 5,527 crore that the state had incurred on supplying rations to 56 lakh families under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) due to irrational selection of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

As a result, the Chief Minister said that the state be compensated by the unused ration stocks as recommended by the NITI Aayog.

Reddy appealed to the Centre to release the pending amount of Rs 36,625 under resource gap funding for the fiscal 2014-15 and raise the credit limit of Rs 17,923 crore, which was cut down from Rs 42,472 crore post the pandemic.

20230330-152405

