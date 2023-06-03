INDIA

Andhra CM sets up panel to visit Odisha train accident site

NewsWire
0
0

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday constituted a high-level panel of IAS officers to visit the site of the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The panel will be headed by the state’s IT Minister G. Amarnath.

The decision was taken after the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with CMO officials here earlier in the day Saturday and reviewed the situation.

He directed them to be in touch with the officials of the Odisha CMO and Railway Department.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also told them to establish inquiry and grievance cells in the offices of District Collectors to deal with grievances and respond immediately.

The anel, consisting of Civil Supplies Commissioner Arun Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Anand, and Srikakulam Joint Collector Naveen, along with Amarnath will visit the accident spota and extend help in the relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements in hospitals of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts to treat the injured and provide medical treatment and also keep ambulances ready.

He also directed them to keep him informed of the latest developments.

20230603-094403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aadhaar cards to be authenticated for UP Board students from this...

    Sherlyn Chopra: Sajid Khan asked me to rate his private parts...

    Jio Institute launches PGP courses, invites applications

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court sends Sahil Gehlot to 14-day...