Andhra CM to devise House strategy for MPs

Amaravati, Sep 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has convened a video conference of all YSRCP Members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday, to advise them on the strategy to be followed in the parliamentary meetings.

“Jagan will speak to party Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members via video conference at 3 pm today. The strategy to be followed in the meetings of the Parliament will be discussed with the MPs,” a party official earlier said.

The strategy will focus on how to get the funds due to the southern state and raise the issue of special status for AP as a discussion point in the Parliament.

Though AP was promised special status during united AP bifurcation, it is yet to be accorded to the state.

“Similarly, the meeting will focus on the GST arrears due to the state, funds for centrally sponsored schemes and funding for the Polavaram project,” he said.

According to the party official, the chief minister will also direct the MPs to make use of all the available parliamentary provisions for the benefit of the state.

