DIASPORAINDIAWORLD

Andhra couple drown in frozen US lake

NewsWire
0
0

A couple from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district drowned after falling through the ice while walking on a frozen lake in the US state of Arizona.

Narayana Muddana (40) and Haritha Muddana (36) were killed in the tragedy on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County, according to information reaching their family in Guntur district.

The couple, who had been living in Arizona for seven years, had gone to the lake along with their daughters Pujitha (12) and Harshitha (10).

While clicking photographs of the lake, the ice suddenly collapsed and the couple drowned.

The children, who were at the shore, are safe.

According to reports, another Telugu man Gokul Mediseti (47) also drowned in the same lake but details about him were not known.

Emergency Disaster Teams launched a rescue operation. The body of Haritha was found the same day while the body of her husband was recovered the next day.

Narayana’s father Venkata Subba Rao and mother Venkata Ratnam in Palaparru village were shocked. Subba Rao said they spoke to Narayana over phone on Monday and enquired about his well being in view of the winter storm in the US.

He, however, told his parents that there is not much impact in their area, adding that they were going for vacation due to year-end holidays.

Born in an ordinary family, Narayana worked hard to come up in life.

After studying MSc, he secured a job in Malaysia and later went to the US.

He married Haritha, who hailed from Annaparru village in the same district.

The couple with their children had visited home in June this year.

20221228-105803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yemen court nixes Kerala nurse’s appeal in murder case

    Indian-origin man shot dead execution-style in New York

    2 Indians feared killed in drone attack in UAE, Houthi rebels...

    Keralite priest brought up in leprosy hospital next Bishop of UK’s...