Andhra couple killed after bus rams into truck in K’taka

A couple from Andhra Pradesh was killed and 18 people, including children were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said.

The accident happened on Sunday at midnight.

According to police, the accident happened when the bus attached to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) rammed into a truck transporting stones from behind at the Mylapura Gate near Hoskote.

The couple died on the spot and three children were severely injured. The condition of two persons is critical. The injured have been shifted to a private hospital.

The bus was travelling from Balijakhandriga city to Bengaluru. The driver suffered minor injuries and survived. The identity of the deceased couple from Andhra Pradesh was yet ascertained.

More details were awaited regarding the incident.

