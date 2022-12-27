HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Andhra couple to pledge organ donation on wedding day, inspire 60 relatives

A couple in Andhra Pradesh has decided to make their wedding day a special one by pledging to donate their organs, and impressed by their gesture about 60 of their relatives have also come forward to fill the organ donation forms.

Satish Kumar and Sajeeva Rani are scheduled to tie the knot in their village Velivennu near Nidadavolu town in East Godavari district on December 29.

The youth wanted to do something good on his wedding day by pledging to donate his organs. The bride too decided to follow in his footsteps.

Satish Kumar also wanted to encourage others to pledge organ donation. He came out with the innovative idea of printing the message on the wedding card. The invitees were surprised to see the message ‘Donate organs – Be life savers’.

His gesture evoked a good response. About 60 relatives of both the bridegroom and bride side agreed to pledge organ donation.

G. Sitamahalakshmi, chairperson of Visakhapatnam-based Savitribai Phule Education and Charitable Trust will receive the organ donation forms on the wedding day.

Satish Kumar decided to organise the organ donation programme on his wedding day with the cooperation of Willing To Help Foundation. Many have appreciated his gesture, which is expected to help create awareness about organ donation.

20221227-101604

