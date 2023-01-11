INDIA

Andhra court orders police to file case against minister

A court in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday directed police to register a case against state Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu for sale of tickets in the name of YSR Sankranti Lucky Draw.

A court in Guntur passed the order on a petition by a leader of Jana Sena Party (JSP). The petitioner moved the court after the police did not take any action on his complaint.

The court asked the police to register a case and launch an investigation.

JSP Guntur district unit President G. Venkateshwara Rao alleged that in the name of YSR Sankranti Lucky draw large number of tickets are being sold to people in Sattenapalle constituency represented by the minister.

The JSP leader, who had lodged a complaint with the police, said though the lottery was banned in the state, tickets were being sold to people in the name of lucky draw. According to him, the minister himself urged people to buy the tickets.

The complainant said the leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were making beneficiaries of various government schemes buy the tickets. He also claimed that services of government appointed volunteers were used to sell the tickets.

