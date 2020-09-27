Andhra Covid-19 recoveries cross 6 lakh mark

Amaravati, Sep 27 (IANS) Covid-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh have crossed the 6 lakh mark to reach 6,05,090 with 7,796 more recoveries on Sunday.

For the past several days, Andhra Pradesh has been registering more recoveries than infections.

On Sunday, the southern state registered 6,923 new Covid cases, increasing the state’s tally to 6.75 lakh.

As usual, East Godavari district logged the highest number of cases, 1,006, raising its tally to 94,190.

Among other places, West Godavari accounted for 929 infections, followed by Prakasam (659), Chittoor (577), Guntur (535), Nellore (506), Srikakulam (503) and Anantapur (480).

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam is just 600 cases shy of the 50,000 mark.

In the past 24 hours, 45 more patients succumbed to the virus, swelling the statewide toll to 5,708.

