Andhra cuts down lockdown relaxation in urban areas

Amaravati, March 29 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday decided to reduce relaxation in the lockdown by two hours in urban areas as part of new measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The people in urban areas can now buy the essential commodities from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. against 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. The relaxation is rural areas will continue from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level review meeting with Group of Ministers (GoM) and officials on Covid-19 situation.

Officials said since the intensity of virus outbreak is more in urban places, the government decided to focus on cities and towns.

The state has so far reported 19 Covid-19 positive cases. No new case was reported on Sunday.

The meeting decided to provide all services to migrant labourers and workers stranded at various places across the state and at the border will be provided with accommodation and food.

The price list of essential goods should be displayed at every shop and supermarkets. A call centre will be operating to take the complaints. Those who sell at a higher price would be sent to jail, the government said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan based on the worldwide coronavirus outbreak situation.

According to Health Minister Alla Nani, Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to ensure that social distance should be maintained at agriculture, aqua and related sectors workplace. Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be provided to every farmer.

The government would ensure continuous supply chain of essential commodities and vehicles transporting these goods, emergency vehicles should face no trouble while transporting.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that there is no interruption in the transportation of fertilizer needed for agriculture.

As per the Chief Minister’s instructions, steps are being taken to reopen the aqua-related industries while maintaining social distancing. They will be provided with masks and gloves for safety.

–IANS

ms/prs