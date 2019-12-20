Andhra Deputy CM posts TikTok video praising Jagan

Amaravati, Jan 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Sreevani has posted her selfie video on TikTok for a song praising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sreevani herself posed for the video with the Telugu song ‘Rayalaseema muddubidda mana Jagan Anna’ in the background. The selfie video of 33-year-old woman leader has gone viral on the social media.

This Telugu song was made by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) after he became the chief minister in May, hailing him as the son of Rayalaseema, a region he hails from.

Though Sreevani belongs to north coastal Andhra, she posted her video with a song, praising him for development of Rayalaseema.

Sreevani, who is a minister for tribal welfare, posted the TikTok video amid ongoing row over Jagan’s three-capital proposal, which has angered farmers in the present capital Amaravati.

Jagan has mooted Visakhapatnam (in north coastal Andhra) as administrative capital and Kurnool (in Rayalaseema) as judicial capital.

Sreevani, who comes from Vizianagaram district, recently acted in a Telugu movie to highlight the importance of natural farming.

She played the role of a teacher in the movie titled ‘Amrutha Bhoomi’.

–IANS

ms/skp/